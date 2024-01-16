Augusta's Billerica
Menu
Chicken Bites
Hot Subs
- Chicken Cutlet Sub - Buffalo
Chicken Cutlet Sub with hot and spicy sauce$10.49+
- Chicken Cutlet Sub - Italian
Chicken Cutlet Sub with sauce and grated cheese$10.49+
- Chicken Cutlet Sub - American
Chicken Cutlet Sub with mayo, lettuce and tomatoes$10.49+
- Chicken Cutlet Sub - Cordon Bleu
Chicken Cutlet Sub with ham, swiss cheese and supreme sauce$10.49+
- Chicken Cutlet Sub - Club Sub
Chicken Cutlet Sub with bacon, lettuce, tomatoes and mayo$10.49+
- Chicken Cutlet Sub - Ranch
Large Chicken Cutlet Sub with bacon, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and ranch dressing$10.49+
- Chicken Cutlet Sub - Super BBQ
Large Chicken Cutlet Sub with bacon, swiss chesse, lettuce, tomatoes and BBQ sauce$10.49+
- Make Your Own Chicken Cutlet Sub
Create your own Chicken Cutlet Sub$10.49+
- Plain Steak Sub
Plain Steak Sub$11.25+
- Pepper Steak Sub
Pepper Steak Sub with steak and peppers$11.49+
- Cheese Steak Sub
Steak and American Cheese Sub$11.49+
- A Bomb Steak Sub
A Bomb Steak Sub with steak, american cheese, peppers, onions and mushrooms$11.75+
- Heart Attack Sub
Colossal Coronary Concoction - 1/2 pound of lean steak, american cheese, chicken cutlets, bacon and your choice of sauce$14.49+
- Monster Size Chicken Sub
Monster Size sub with our Famous Chicken Cutlets with your choice of sauce$14.49
- Explosion Sub
A gut busting 24 ounces of our Famous Chicken Cutlets, mozzarella sticks, French fries and choice of sauce$14.49+
- Grilled Chicken Sub
Grilled Chicken Sub with your choice of condiments and sauce.$10.49+
- Chicken Bomb Sub
Grilled Chicken, peppers, onions, mushrooms. american cheese, and your choice of sauce.$10.49+
- Grilled Pastrami Sub
Grilled Pastrami Sub with swiss cheese, onions and tomatoes$11.49+
- Boiled Pastrami Sub
Boiled Pastrami Sub$10.49+
- Homemade Meatball Sub
Homemade Meatball Sub with sauce and grated cheese$8.75+
- BLT Sub
BLT Sub with bacon, lettuce and tomatoes$8.49+
- Augusta Combo Sub
Augusta Combo Sub with chicken cutlets, meatballs, sausages, grilled peppers and grated cheese$10.49+
- Sausage Sub
Sausage Sub with sweet Italian sausage in sauce$8.75+
Cold Subs
- Roast Beef Sub
Roast Beef Sub$8.50+
- Turkey Breast Sub
Turkey Breast Sub$8.50+
- Ham and Cheese Sub
Ham and Cheese Sub with ham and American cheese$8.25+
- American Sub
American Sub with ham, bologna and American cheese$8.25+
- Italian Sub
Italian Sub with mortadella, hot ham, salami and provolone cheese$8.50+
- Tuna Sub
Tuna Sub (all white meat)$8.50+
- Chicken Salad Wrap or Sub
Chicken Salad Sub$10.49+
- Chipotle Chicken Salad Sub
Chipotle Chicken Salad Sub$10.49+
- Cranberry Walnut Chicken Salad Wrap or Sub
Cranberry Walnut Chicken Salad Sub$10.75+
- Cheese Meatless Sub
Cheese Meatless Sub, grilled or cold with your choice of cheese (American, Provolone or Swiss)$6.75+
- Veggie Sub
Veggie Sub with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, onions, hots and choice of oil or mayo$2.75+
Panini or Wrapini
- Chipotle Turkey
Chipotle Turkey with Turkey Breast, bacon, Swiss cheese and chipotle mayo$8.99
- Meatball Parmesan Panini or Wrapini
Meatball Parmesan Panini or Wrapini with Meatballs, provolone cheese and sauce$8.99
- Tuna Melt Panini or Wrapini
Tuna Melt Panini or Wrapini with white meat tuna, tomatoes and american cheese$8.99
- Honey Mustard Stacker Panini or Wrapini
Honey Mustard Stacker Panini or Wrapini with ham, turkey, swiss cheese and honey mustard$8.99
- Chicken Bomb Panini or Wrapini
Chicken Bomb Panini or Wrapini with grilled chicken, peppers, onions, mushrooms, american cheese and your choice of sauce$10.49
- Grilled Cheese Panini
Grilled Cheese Panini$5.99
Sides
Dessert
Drinks
- Prime Bottle$3.25
- 20 oz. Mountain Dew$2.75
- 20 oz. Ginger Ale$2.75
- 20 oz. Diet Pepsi$2.75
- 20 oz. Sprite$2.75
- 20 oz. Diet Coke$2.75
- 20 oz. Pepsi$2.75
- 20 oz. Water$2.75
- Cold Brew Can
This is Atomic's original cold brew, the same recipe we've been pouring on tap at our cafe for years now. A blend of high quality coffees from Central America and Africa, we taste notes of clementine, nougat, burnt sugar, with a clean, crisp finish. Atomic Cold Brew is great both served in a glass over ice, as well as straight from the can!$4.00
- Nitro Cold Brew Can
Nitro Cold Brew - there's really nothing quite like it, is there? Crisp, chocolatey, and velvety smooth. We use a blend of high-quality coffees from Central America and Africa, and infuse it with liquid nitrogen, which leaves us tasting notes of orange zest, dark chocolate, and pecan, with a full, creamy body. Give your can of Atomic Nitro Cold Brew a shake, wait 5 seconds, then crack and pour into a glass (no ice) for best results, or enjoy straight from the can!$4.00
- Loud Pow Cold Brew Can
Crafted from a special blend of coffees sourced from Honduras, Costa Rica, and Nicaragua, this cold brew is sweet and extremely easy to drink. It's a medium roast with mild citrus acidity and notes of toffee, nuts, and chocolate.$4.00
- Daydream Decaf Cold Brew Can
Not all decafs are created equal, and we think our Daydream Decaf Cold Brew is as tasty as our original. While the majority of decaf coffees on the market use chemicals to remove caffeine from the coffee seeds, these Brazilian beans are water-processed, which is chemical free, and preserves the taste and characteristics of the coffee.$4.00
Side Sauce
Ice Cream
Ice Cream
Soft Serve
Sherbet
Sorbet
Slush
Frappes
- Frappe
Delicious Thick Frappe made with milk and your choice of ice cream$7.00
- Extra Thick Frappe
Delicious EXTRA Thick Frappe made with milk and your choice of ice cream$8.50
- Black and White Frappe
Black and White Frappe$7.00
- Black Raspberry Frappe
Black Raspberry Ice Cream, Whipped Cream and chocolate sauce drizzle$7.00
- Blueberry Pie Frappe
Blueberry Pie Ice Cream, Whipped Cream and Rainbow Sprinkles$7.00
- Mocha Frappe
Coffee Ice Cream with Chocolate Syrup$7.00
- Toffee Frappe
Toffee Ice Cream, Whipped Cream and Heath Bar Crumbles$7.00
- Peanut Butter Cup Frappe
Peanut Butter Cup Ice Cream, Whipped Cream and Chocolate Sauce Drizzle$7.00
- Vanilla Crunch Frappe
Vanilla Ice Cream, Whipped Cream and Crunch Coat Topping$7.00
- Fruity Pebble Frappe
Strawberry Ice Cream, Fruity Pebbles, Whipped Cream and Cherry Dip$7.00
- Cotton Candy Frappe
Cotton Candy Ice Cream, Whipped Cream and Pop Rocks$7.00
- Strawberry Banana Frappe
Strawberry and Banana Ice Cream with Whipped Cream and Coconut Flakes$7.00
- Oreo Caramel Frappe
Oreo Ice Cream topped with Whipped Cream, Caramel Sauce and Oreo Crumbles$7.00