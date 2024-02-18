Augusta Subs and Salads
Menu
Chicken Bites
Hot Subs
- Chicken Cutlet Sub - Buffalo$10.49+
Chicken Cutlet Sub with hot and spicy sauce
- Chicken Cutlet Sub - Italian$10.49+
Chicken Cutlet Sub with sauce and grated cheese
- Chicken Cutlet Sub - American$10.49+
Chicken Cutlet Sub with mayo, lettuce and tomatoes
- Chicken Cutlet Sub - Cordon Bleu$10.49+
Chicken Cutlet Sub with ham, swiss cheese and supreme sauce
- Chicken Cutlet Sub - Club Sub$10.49+
Chicken Cutlet Sub with bacon, lettuce, tomatoes and mayo
- Chicken Cutlet Sub - Ranch$10.49+
Large Chicken Cutlet Sub with bacon, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and ranch dressing
- Chicken Cutlet Sub - Super BBQ$10.49+
Large Chicken Cutlet Sub with bacon, swiss chesse, lettuce, tomatoes and BBQ sauce
- Make Your Own Chicken Cutlet Sub$10.49+
Create your own Chicken Cutlet Sub
- Plain Steak Sub$11.25+
Plain Steak Sub
- Pepper Steak Sub$11.49+
Pepper Steak Sub with steak and peppers
- Cheese Steak Sub$11.49+
Steak and American Cheese Sub
- A Bomb Steak Sub$11.75+
A Bomb Steak Sub with steak, american cheese, peppers, onions and mushrooms
- Heart Attack Sub$14.49+
Colossal Coronary Concoction - 1/2 pound of lean steak, american cheese, chicken cutlets, bacon and your choice of sauce
- Monster Size Chicken Sub$14.49
Monster Size sub with our Famous Chicken Cutlets with your choice of sauce
- Explosion Sub$14.49+
A gut busting 24 ounces of our Famous Chicken Cutlets, mozzarella sticks, French fries and choice of sauce
- Grilled Chicken Sub$10.49+
Grilled Chicken Sub with your choice of condiments and sauce.
- Chicken Bomb Sub$10.49+
Grilled Chicken, peppers, onions, mushrooms. american cheese, and your choice of sauce.
- Grilled Pastrami Sub$11.49+
Grilled Pastrami Sub with swiss cheese, onions and tomatoes
- Boiled Pastrami Sub$10.49+
Boiled Pastrami Sub
- Homemade Meatball Sub$8.75+
Homemade Meatball Sub with sauce and grated cheese
- BLT Sub$8.49+
BLT Sub with bacon, lettuce and tomatoes
- Augusta Combo Sub$10.49+
Augusta Combo Sub with chicken cutlets, meatballs, sausages, grilled peppers and grated cheese
- Sausage Sub$8.75+
Sausage Sub with sweet Italian sausage in sauce
Cold Subs
- Roast Beef Sub$8.50+
Roast Beef Sub
- Turkey Breast Sub$8.50+
Turkey Breast Sub
- Ham and Cheese Sub$8.25+
Ham and Cheese Sub with ham and American cheese
- American Sub$8.25+
American Sub with ham, bologna and American cheese
- Italian Sub$8.50+
Italian Sub with mortadella, hot ham, salami and provolone cheese
- Tuna Sub$8.50+
Tuna Sub (all white meat)
- Chicken Salad Wrap or Sub$10.49+
Chicken Salad Sub
- Chipotle Chicken Salad Sub$10.49+
Chipotle Chicken Salad Sub
- Cranberry Walnut Chicken Salad Wrap or Sub$10.75+
Cranberry Walnut Chicken Salad Sub
- Cheese Meatless Sub$6.75+
Cheese Meatless Sub, grilled or cold with your choice of cheese (American, Provolone or Swiss)
- Veggie Sub$2.75+
Veggie Sub with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, onions, hots and choice of oil or mayo
Panini or Wrapini
- Chipotle Turkey$8.99
Chipotle Turkey with Turkey Breast, bacon, Swiss cheese and chipotle mayo
- Meatball Parmesan Panini or Wrapini$8.99
Meatball Parmesan Panini or Wrapini with Meatballs, provolone cheese and sauce
- Tuna Melt Panini or Wrapini$8.99
Tuna Melt Panini or Wrapini with white meat tuna, tomatoes and american cheese
- Honey Mustard Stacker Panini or Wrapini$8.99
Honey Mustard Stacker Panini or Wrapini with ham, turkey, swiss cheese and honey mustard
- Chicken Bomb Panini or Wrapini$10.49
Chicken Bomb Panini or Wrapini with grilled chicken, peppers, onions, mushrooms, american cheese and your choice of sauce
- Grilled Cheese Panini$5.99
Grilled Cheese Panini
Sides
Dessert
Drinks
Side Sauce
Coffee
Hot Coffee
- House Blend$2.50+
House Blend is a medium roast with a nutty taste with notes of caramel and cocoa bean
- Rocketeer - Medium Roast$2.50+
Rocketeer is roasted just a bit darker than the House Blend. You can expect a smooth cup with great body, notes of chocolate, cedar and baking spices. Pairs well with milk.
- Black Velvet - Dark Roast$2.50+
Black Velvet is a dark roast and sips dreamy and smooth on your palate.
- Decaffeinated$2.50+
Daydream Decaffeinated uses a chemical free, mountain water process and you can taste chocolate, shortbread and nutty tones. Don't sleep on this decaf!
Iced Coffee
On Tap
- Cold Brew On Tap$3.50+
Atomic's cold brew is made from a blend of high-quality coffees from Central America and Africa. Tastes of clementine, nougat, burnt sugar, with a clean, crisp finish. Great served over ice, pairs well with milk.
- Nitro Brew on Tap$4.75+
Crisp, chocolatey, and velvety smooth. We use a blend of high-quality coffees from Central America and Africa, then infuse it with liquid nitrogen, which leaves us tasting notes of orange zest, dark chocolate, and pecan, with a full, creamy body. Best when served with no ice but we will add ice if you desire.