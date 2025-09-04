Augusta's Billerica
Chicken Bites
Hot Subs
Chicken Cutlet Sub - Buffalo
Chicken Cutlet Sub with hot and spicy sauce$11.49
Chicken Cutlet Sub - Italian
Chicken Cutlet Sub with sauce and grated cheese$11.49
Chicken Cutlet Sub - American
Chicken Cutlet Sub with mayo, lettuce and tomatoes$11.49
Chicken Cutlet Sub - Cordon Bleu
Chicken Cutlet Sub with ham, swiss cheese and supreme sauce$11.49
Chicken Cutlet Sub - Club Sub
Chicken Cutlet Sub with bacon, lettuce, tomatoes and mayo$11.49
Chicken Cutlet Sub - Ranch
Large Chicken Cutlet Sub with bacon, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and ranch dressing$11.49
Chicken Cutlet Sub - Super BBQ
Large Chicken Cutlet Sub with bacon, swiss chesse, lettuce, tomatoes and BBQ sauce$11.49
Chicken Cutlet Sub - Garlic Parmesan
Chicken Cutlet Sub with lettuce, tomato, provolone cheese and garlic parmesan sauce$11.49
Make Your Own Chicken Cutlet Sub
Create your own Chicken Cutlet Sub$11.49
Plain Steak Sub
Plain Steak Sub$12.25
Pepper Steak Sub
Pepper Steak Sub with steak and peppers$12.49
Cheese Steak Sub
Steak and American Cheese Sub$12.49
A Bomb Steak Sub
A Bomb Steak Sub with steak, american cheese, peppers, onions and mushrooms$12.75
Boom Chicka Boom Sub
Famous Chicken Cutlets, tator tots, bacon and boom boom sauce$15.49
Heart Attack Sub
Colossal Coronary Concoction - 1/2 pound of lean steak, american cheese, chicken cutlets, bacon and your choice of sauce$15.49
Monster Size Chicken Sub
Monster Size sub with our Famous Chicken Cutlets with your choice of sauce$15.49
Explosion Sub
A gut busting 24 ounces of our Famous Chicken Cutlets, mozzarella sticks, French fries and choice of sauce$14.49
Grilled Chicken Sub
Grilled Chicken Sub with your choice of condiments and sauce.$11.49
Chicken Bomb Sub
Grilled Chicken, peppers, onions, mushrooms. american cheese, and your choice of sauce.$10.49
Grilled Pastrami Sub
Grilled Pastrami Sub with swiss cheese, onions and tomatoes$12.49
Boiled Pastrami Sub
Boiled Pastrami Sub$11.49
Homemade Meatball Sub
Homemade Meatball Sub with sauce and grated cheese$9.75
BLT Sub
BLT Sub with bacon, lettuce and tomatoes$9.49
Augusta Combo Sub
Augusta Combo Sub with chicken cutlets, meatballs, sausages, grilled peppers and grated cheese$11.49
Sausage Sub
Sausage Sub with sweet Italian sausage in sauce$9.75
Cold Subs
Roast Beef Sub
Roast Beef Sub$9.50
Turkey Breast Sub
Turkey Breast Sub$9.50
Ham and Cheese Sub
Ham and Cheese Sub with ham and American cheese$9.25
American Sub
American Sub with ham, bologna and American cheese$9.25
Italian Sub
Italian Sub with mortadella, hot ham, salami and provolone cheese$9.50
Tuna Sub
Tuna Sub (all white meat)$9.50
Chicken Salad Wrap or Sub
Chicken Salad Sub$11.49
Chipotle Chicken Salad Sub
Chipotle Chicken Salad Sub$11.49
Cranberry Walnut Chicken Salad Wrap or Sub
Cranberry Walnut Chicken Salad Sub$11.75
Cheese Meatless Sub
Cheese Meatless Sub, grilled or cold with your choice of cheese (American, Provolone or Swiss)$7.75
Veggie Sub
Veggie Sub with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, onions, hots and choice of oil or mayo$3.75
Panini or Wrapini
Chipotle Turkey
Chipotle Turkey with Turkey Breast, bacon, Swiss cheese and chipotle mayo$9.99
Meatball Parmesan Panini or Wrapini
Meatball Parmesan Panini or Wrapini with Meatballs, provolone cheese and sauce$9.99
Tuna Melt Panini or Wrapini
Tuna Melt Panini or Wrapini with white meat tuna, tomatoes and american cheese$9.99
Honey Mustard Stacker Panini or Wrapini
Honey Mustard Stacker Panini or Wrapini with ham, turkey, swiss cheese and honey mustard$9.99
Chicken Bomb Panini or Wrapini
Chicken Bomb Panini or Wrapini with grilled chicken, peppers, onions, mushrooms, american cheese and your choice of sauce$11.49
Grilled Cheese Panini
Grilled Cheese Panini$5.99