Augusta Subs and Salads
Chicken Bites
Hot Subs
- Chicken Cutlet Sub - Buffalo$10.49+
Chicken Cutlet Sub with hot and spicy sauce
- Chicken Cutlet Sub - Italian$10.49+
Chicken Cutlet Sub with sauce and grated cheese
- Chicken Cutlet Sub - American$10.49+
Chicken Cutlet Sub with mayo, lettuce and tomatoes
- Chicken Cutlet Sub - Cordon Bleu$10.49+
Chicken Cutlet Sub with ham, swiss cheese and supreme sauce
- Chicken Cutlet Sub - Club Sub$10.49+
Chicken Cutlet Sub with bacon, lettuce, tomatoes and mayo
- Chicken Cutlet Sub - Ranch$10.49+
Large Chicken Cutlet Sub with bacon, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and ranch dressing
- Chicken Cutlet Sub - Super BBQ$10.49+
Large Chicken Cutlet Sub with bacon, swiss chesse, lettuce, tomatoes and BBQ sauce
- Make Your Own Chicken Cutlet Sub$10.49+
Create your own Chicken Cutlet Sub
- Plain Steak Sub$11.25+
Plain Steak Sub
- Pepper Steak Sub$11.49+
Pepper Steak Sub with steak and peppers
- Cheese Steak Sub$11.49+
Steak and American Cheese Sub
- A Bomb Steak Sub$11.75+
A Bomb Steak Sub with steak, american cheese, peppers, onions and mushrooms
- Boom Chicka Boom Sub$14.49+
Famous Chicken Cutlers, tator tots, bacon and boom boom sauce
- Heart Attack Sub$14.49+
Colossal Coronary Concoction - 1/2 pound of lean steak, american cheese, chicken cutlets, bacon and your choice of sauce
- Monster Size Chicken Sub$14.49
Monster Size sub with our Famous Chicken Cutlets with your choice of sauce