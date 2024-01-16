Augusta's Foxboro
Main Menu
Chicken Bites
- 5 Piece Chicken Bites
5 pieces of our chicken bites with one dipping sauce$8.00
- 5 piece COMBO$11.00
- 10 piece Chicken Bites
10 pc Chicken Bites with one sauce$12.00
- 10 piece COMBO
10 piece chicken bites with one sauce Add fries and make it a combo$15.00
- 15 piece Chicken Bites
15 piece Chicken Bites with choice of 2 sauces$16.00
Hot Subs
- Chicken Cutlet Sub - Buffalo
Chicken Cutlet Sub with hot and spicy sauce$11.49
- Chicken Cutlet Sub - Italian
Chicken Cutlet Sub with sauce and grated cheese$11.49
- Chicken Cutlet Sub - American
Chicken Cutlet Sub with mayo, lettuce and tomatoes$11.49
- Chicken Cutlet Sub - Cordon Bleu
Chicken Cutlet Sub with ham, swiss cheese and supreme sauce$11.49
- Chicken Cutlet Sub - Club Sub
Chicken Cutlet Sub with bacon, lettuce, tomatoes and mayo$11.49
- Chicken Cutlet Sub - Ranch
Large Chicken Cutlet Sub with bacon, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and ranch dressing$11.49
- Chicken Cutlet Sub - Super BBQ
Large Chicken Cutlet Sub with bacon, swiss chesse, lettuce, tomatoes and BBQ sauce$11.49
- Make Your Own Chicken Cutlet Sub
Create your own Chicken Cutlet Sub$11.49
- Plain Steak Sub
Plain Steak Sub$11.25
- Pepper Steak Sub
Pepper Steak Sub with steak and peppers$11.49
- Cheese Steak Sub
Steak and American Cheese Sub$11.49
- A Bomb Steak Sub
A Bomb Steak Sub with steak, american cheese, peppers, onions and mushrooms$11.75
- Boom Chicka Boom Sub
Famous Chicken Cutlers, tator tots, bacon and boom boom sauce$14.49
- Heart Attack Sub
Colossal Coronary Concoction - 1/2 pound of lean steak, american cheese, chicken cutlets, bacon and your choice of sauce$14.49
- Monster Size Chicken Sub
Monster Size sub with our Famous Chicken Cutlets with your choice of sauce$14.49
- Explosion Sub
A gut busting 24 ounces of our Famous Chicken Cutlets, mozzarella sticks, French fries and choice of sauce$14.49
- Grilled Chicken Sub
Grilled Chicken Sub with your choice of condiments and sauce.$11.49
- Meatball Sub
Homemade Meatball Sub with sauce and grated cheese$9.75
- Meatball Chicken Combo Sub
Meatball Chicken Combo Sub$14.49
- BLT Sub$9.49
Cold Subs
- Turkey Breast Sub
Turkey Breast Sub$9.50
- Ham and Cheese Sub
Ham and Cheese Sub with ham and American cheese$9.25
- Italian Sub
Italian Sub with mortadella, hot ham, salami and provolone cheese$9.50
- Tuna Sub
Tuna Sub (all white meat)$9.50
- Chicken Salad Sub
Chicken Salad Sub$11.49
- Cranberry Walnut Chicken Salad Wrap or Sub
Cranberry Walnut Chicken Salad Sub$12.25
- Cheese Meatless Sub
Cheese Meatless Sub, grilled or cold with your choice of cheese (American, Provolone or Swiss)$7.50
- Veggie Sub
Veggie Sub with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, onions, hots and choice of oil or mayo$3.25
Sides
Dessert and Ice Cream
Chips & Candy
Drinks
- 20 oz. Coke$3.00
- 20 oz. Diet Coke$3.00
- 20 oz. Sprite$3.00
- 20 oz. Dr. Pepper$3.00
- 20 oz. Ginger Ale$3.00
- 20 oz. Fanta Orange$3.00
- 20 oz. Fanta Grape$3.00
- 20 oz. Root Beer$3.00
- Apple Juice$3.50
- Body Armour$4.00
- Core Power$5.00
- Dasani Water$3.00
- Fairlife$4.00
- Iced Tea$3.00
- Lemonade$4.00
- Monster$4.00
- Orange Juice$3.50
- PowerAde$3.00
- Smart Water$4.00
- Tum-e-Yummie$3.00
- Vitamin Water$3.00
Body Armour
Side Sauce and Pints
Breakfast
Egg Sandwich
Hashbrown or Tater Tots
Coffee, Cold Brew, Hot Chocolate
Hot Coffee
Cold Brew on Tap
Nitro Brew on Tap
Hot Chocolate
Catering
Chicken Bite Tray
- 100 pc. Famous Chicken Bites Tray Dipping Style
100 pc. Famous Chicken Bites Tray of our fresh, never frozen chicken, hand cut, breaded and fully cooked with 2 dipping sauces$90.00
- 50 pc. Famous Chicken Bites Tray Dipping Style
50 pc. Famous Chicken Bites Tray of our fresh, never frozen chicken, hand cut, breaded and fully cooked with 2 dipping sauces$60.00
- 100 pc. Famous Chicken Bites Tray Buffalo Style
100 pc. Famous Chicken Bites Tray of our fresh, never frozen chicken, hand cut, breaded and fully cooked with our Homemade Buffalo Sauce (Hot & Spicy)$90.00
- 50 pc. Famous Chicken Bites Tray Buffalo Style
50 pc. Famous Chicken Bites Tray of our fresh, never frozen chicken, hand cut, breaded and fully cooked with our Homemade Buffalo Sauce (Hot & Spicy)$60.00
- 100 pc. Famous Chicken Bites Tray Italian Style
100 pc. Famous Chicken Bites Tray of our fresh, never frozen chicken, hand cut, breaded and fully cooked with Tomato Sauce and layered with provolone and grated parmesan cheese$90.00
- 50 pc. Famous Chicken Bites Tray Italian Style
50 pc. Famous Chicken Bites Tray of our fresh, never frozen chicken, hand cut, breaded and fully cooked and mixed with Tomato Sauce and layered with provolone and grated parmesan cheese$60.00