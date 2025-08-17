Augusta's Foxboro
Chicken Bites
Protein Bowl or Burrito
Hot Subs
Chicken Cutlet Sub - Buffalo
Chicken Cutlet Sub with hot and spicy sauce$11.49
Chicken Cutlet Sub - Italian
Chicken Cutlet Sub with sauce and grated cheese$11.49
Chicken Cutlet Sub - American
Chicken Cutlet Sub with mayo, lettuce and tomatoes$11.49
Chicken Cutlet Sub - Club Sub
Chicken Cutlet Sub with bacon, lettuce, tomatoes and mayo$11.49
Chicken Cutlet Sub - Ranch
Large Chicken Cutlet Sub with bacon, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and ranch dressing$11.49
Chicken Cutlet Sub - Super BBQ
Large Chicken Cutlet Sub with bacon, swiss chesse, lettuce, tomatoes and BBQ sauce$11.49
Make Your Own Chicken Cutlet Sub
Create your own Chicken Cutlet Sub$11.49
Plain Steak Sub
Plain Steak Sub$11.25
Pepper Steak Sub
Pepper Steak Sub with steak and peppers$11.49
Cheese Steak Sub
Steak and American Cheese Sub$11.49
A Bomb Steak Sub
A Bomb Steak Sub with steak, american cheese, peppers, onions and mushrooms$11.75
Boom Chicka Boom Sub
Famous Chicken Cutlers, tator tots, bacon and boom boom sauce$14.49
Heart Attack Sub
Colossal Coronary Concoction - 1/2 pound of lean steak, american cheese, chicken cutlets, bacon and your choice of sauce$14.49
Monster Size Chicken Sub
Monster Size sub with our Famous Chicken Cutlets with your choice of sauce$14.49
Explosion Sub
A gut busting 24 ounces of our Famous Chicken Cutlets, mozzarella sticks, French fries and choice of sauce$14.49
Grilled Chicken Sub
Grilled Chicken Sub with your choice of condiments and sauce.$11.49
Chicken Bomb Sub
Grilled chicken, peppers, onions, mushrooms, american cheese and your choice of sauce$12.49
Meatball Sub
Homemade Meatball Sub with sauce and grated cheese$9.75
Meatball Chicken Combo Sub
Meatball Chicken Combo Sub$14.49
BLT Sub$9.49
Cold Subs
Chipotle Chicken Salad Sub
Chicken Salad Sub$11.49
Cheese Meatless Sub
Cheese Meatless Sub, grilled or cold with your choice of cheese (American, Provolone or Swiss)$7.50
Veggie Sub
Veggie Sub with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, onions, hots and choice of oil or mayo$3.25
Chicken Caesar Salad Wrap
Chicken Caesar Salad Wrap$11.49
Cranberry Walnut Chicken Salad$12.00
Sides
Kids Menu
Protein Shakes
Strawberry Banana Protein Shake
Strawberries, bananas, peanut butter, vanilla whey protein powder blended with water, milk, almond milk or oatmilk.$8.00
Blueberry Banana Protein Shake
Blueberries, bananas, peanut butter, vanilla whey protein powder blended with water, milk, almond milk or oatmilk.$8.00
Berry Banana Protein Shake
Mixed berries, banana, peanut butter, vanilla whey protein powder mixed with water, milk, almond milk or oatmilk.$8.00
Triple Berry Protein Shake
Strawberries, blueberries, mangos, vanilla greek yogurt and apple juice.$8.00
Mango Pineapple Protein Shake
Mangos, pineapples, vanilla whey protein powder, plain greek yogurt and water.$8.00
Lean, Mean Green Machine
Banana, spinach, vanilla whey protein powder, water and almond milk.$8.00
MYO Protein Shake
Make Your Own Protein Shake: Pick Your Fruit Pick Your Yogurt Pick Your Mixer Pick Your Add-Ins$8.00
Oreo Protein Shake$8.00
1 Scoop Preworkout$3.00
1 Scoop Creatine$1.50
Drinks
20 oz. Coca-Cola
Coca-Cola's crisp, refreshing taste has stood the test of time since 1886. These carefully crafted soft drinks are meant to be enjoyed anytime, anywhere. Pop open a Coca-Cola soda for a taste experience like no other. The familiar fizz and caffeine create an instant magic moment. Refreshing the world for over 130 years, Coca-Cola brings people together and spreads optimism wherever it goes. Find your magic and make life delicious with an ice-cold Coca-Cola.$3.00
20 oz. Diet Coke
Enjoy a break with Diet Coke, the perfect no-sugar, no-calorie companion. With its bold taste and distinctive blend of flavors, Diet Coke is an everyday hero when it comes to refreshing your day. Every sip of Diet Coke delivers the same great taste that's delighted fans for over 40 years. When you want a sugar-free soda that doesn't sacrifice on taste, reach for a Diet Coke.$3.00
20 oz. Coca-Cola Cherry
Soda. Pop. Soft drink. Sparkling beverage. Whatever you call it, nothing compares to the refreshing, crisp taste of Coca-Cola Cherry. A little flavor can make a lot of magic happen and Coca-Cola Cherry is here to make your taste buds happy. Enjoy with friends, on the go or with a meal. Whatever the occasion, Coca-Cola Cherry makes life's special moments a little bit better. Every sip, every “ahhh,” every smile—find that feeling with Coca-Cola Cherry. Best enjoyed ice-cold for maximum refreshment. Grab a Coca-Cola Cherry and find your “ahhh” moment. Enjoy Coca-Cola Cherry.$3.00
20 oz. Coca-Cola Zero Sugar
There's nothing quite like the crisp, refreshing taste of an ice-cold Coca-Cola Zero Sugar. With zero sugar and zero calories, you can enjoy the same great Coca-Cola taste anytime, anywhere. This zero-sugar cola's secret formula creates a no-sugar taste experience like no other. The familiar fizz and caffeine refresh with every sip. Make the sweetest moments better (without the sugar), with Coca-Cola Zero Sugar.$3.00
20 oz Coca-Cola Vanilla
Coca-Cola Vanilla is the flavored carbonated beverage that provides a refreshingly smooth balance of vanilla flavor and great tasting Coca-Cola.$3.00
20 oz. Sprite
Sprite's cool and crisp lemon-lime flavor will keep you invigorated and inspired. You know why? Because Sprite keeps it real just like you when pursuing your passions. No caffeine. Just you, an iconic flavor, and whatever you can think of next.$3.00
20 oz. Sprite Zero Sugar
Sprite Zero Sugar is the classic lemon-lime soda without the sugar. Who says you can't do more with less? Quench your thirst with the classic, cool, crisp, lemon-lime taste that's caffeine-free and contains zero sugar.$3.00
20 oz. Fanta Grape
The multi-sensory, fruity flavors of Fanta provide a bubbly, exuberant and playful consumption experience.$3.00
20 oz. Fanta Orange
The multi-sensory, fruity flavors of Fanta provide a bubbly, exuberant and playful consumption experience.$3.00
Coca-Cola Can
Coca-Cola's crisp, refreshing taste has stood the test of time since 1886. These carefully crafted soft drinks are meant to be enjoyed anytime, anywhere. Pop open a Coca-Cola soda for a taste experience like no other. The familiar fizz and caffeine create an instant magic moment. Refreshing the world for over 130 years, Coca-Cola brings people together and spreads optimism wherever it goes. Find your magic and make life delicious with an ice-cold Coca-Cola.$2.00OUT OF STOCK
Diet Coke Can
Enjoy a break with Diet Coke, the perfect no-sugar, no-calorie companion. With its bold taste and distinctive blend of flavors, Diet Coke is an everyday hero when it comes to refreshing your day. Every sip of Diet Coke delivers the same great taste that's delighted fans for over 40 years. When you want a sugar-free soda that doesn't sacrifice on taste, reach for a Diet Coke.$2.00
Coca-Cola Zero Sugar
There's nothing quite like the crisp, refreshing taste of an ice-cold Coca-Cola Zero Sugar. With zero sugar and zero calories, you can enjoy the same great Coca-Cola taste anytime, anywhere. This zero-sugar cola's secret formula creates a no-sugar taste experience like no other. The familiar fizz and caffeine refresh with every sip. Make the sweetest moments better (without the sugar), with Coca-Cola Zero Sugar.$2.00
Sprite Can
Sprite's cool and crisp lemon-lime flavor will keep you invigorated and inspired. You know why? Because Sprite keeps it real just like you when pursuing your passions. No caffeine. Just you, an iconic flavor, and whatever you can think of next.$2.00
BODYARMOR Orange Mango
BODYARMOR Orange Mango
BODYARMOR SportWater is a hydrating alkaline water with added electrolytes for taste to hydrate athletes. BODYARMOR combines reverse-osmosis water with electrolytes to create the next-generation electrolyte beverage to support the athlete in all of us and has a wide mouth bottle for easier hydration. Whether you're training for your big game or pushing through an intense workout, take your hydration game to the next level with BODYARMOR SportWater.$4.00
BODYARMOR Lyte Dragonfruit Berry
BODYARMOR Lyte Dragonfruit Berry
$4.00
BODYARMOR Strawberry Banana
BODYARMOR Strawberry Banana
$4.00
Dasani Water
Savor the refreshing taste of Dasani purified water for all of life's thirst-worthy moments. Dasani water has just the right balance of minerals for a crisp, pure taste, and we've removed the salt. Each sip of our clean, fresh-tasting drinking water undergoes a meticulous filtration process before arriving in your hands. Reaching for Dasani not only promises hydration but also creates less waste. Our bottles are crafted from 100% recycled materials, excluding the label and cap, encouraging you to refresh, enjoy, and then recycle, continuing the journey of renewal.$3.00
Smartwater
Every drop of smartwater tastes pure and will leave you feeling refreshed. It's everything you want from a bottled water—pure, hydrating and crisp. It might be thanks to the fact that it's vapor-distilled through a process inspired by the clouds. Or the fact that we've added electrolytes for taste. Either way, you can bet on a premium water experience with every bottle. So whenever you're on the move, working out or need a quiet moment for yourself, smartwater is a smart way to hydrate.$4.00
Fairlife Chocolate 2% Ultrafiltered Milk
Proudly made with 100% Canadian milk, Fairlife is lactose-free, has less sugar and more protein than regular milk, and has essential nutrients while still being incredibly delicious and satisfying.$4.00
Fairlife Strawberry 2% Ultrafiltered Milk
Proudly made with 100% Canadian milk, Fairlife is lactose-free, has less sugar and more protein than regular milk, and has essential nutrients while still being incredibly delicious and satisfying.$4.00
Fairlife 2% Ultrafiltered Milk
Proudly made with 100% Canadian milk, Fairlife is lactose-free, has less sugar and more protein than regular milk, and has essential nutrients while still being incredibly delicious and satisfying.$4.00
body armor sport water$3.50
Gold Peak Tea & Lemonade
Gold Peak Tea & Lemonade
Gold Peak is real brewed tea made from tea leaves picked for peak taste. Gold Peak Real Brewed Tea has a variety of flavors that pair marvelously with any family occasion, from backyard get-togethers, to holiday traditions, to weekend getaways. Real Brewed. Real Tea. Real Good.$3.00
Gold Peak Tea Raspberry
Gold Peak Tea Raspberry
$3.00
Gold Peak Sweetened Black Tea
Gold Peak Sweetened Black Tea
$3.00
Minute Maid Apple Juice
Minute Maid Apple Juice
Goodness comes in over 100 different varieties of Minute Maid juices and juice drinks that can be shared with the whole family—just like it has for generations. From orange juice to apple juice, lemonades and punches, we use the freshest ingredients to ensure you get the highest quality juices. Put good in. Get good out.$3.50
Minute Maid Fruit Punch
Minute Maid Fruit Punch
$4.00
Minute Maid Lemonade
Minute Maid Lemonade
$4.00
Minute Maid Orange Juice
Minute Maid Orange Juice
$3.50
Minute Maid Pink Lemonade
Minute Maid Pink Lemonade
$4.00
Minute Maid Pink Lemonade
Minute Maid Pink Lemonade
$4.00
POWERADE Fruit Punch
POWERADE Fruit Punch
POWERADE Sports Drink was created for all athletes who push harder and shine brighter than the competition. It's formulated with 50% more electrolytes versus the leading sports drink, and has Vitamin C and Vitamin B12 to help hydrate and replenish, so you can put in the work and raise your game.$3.00
POWERADE Lemon Lime
POWERADE Lemon Lime
$3.00
POWERADE Mountain Berry Blast
POWERADE Mountain Berry Blast
$3.00
Vitaminwater Power-C Dragonfruit
Stay hydrated while you enhance your water drinking experience with the vitamins and electrolytes in the many flavors of vitaminwater.$3.00
20 oz. Dr. Pepper
20 oz. Dr. Pepper$3.00
20 oz. Ginger Ale
20 oz. Ginger Ale$3.00
20 oz. Root Beer
Root Beer$3.00
Core Power Chocolate
Core Power Chocolate$5.50
Core Power Vanilla
Core Power Vanilla$5.50
Monster
Monster$4.00
Monster Zero Sugar
Monster Zero Sugar$4.00
Peace Tea Razzleberry
Peace Tea Razzleberry$3.00
Tum-e-Yummie Berry Blast
Tum-e-Yummie Berry Blast$3.00
Tum-e-Yummie Fruit Punch
Tum-e-Yummie Fruit Punch$3.00
Core power Elite Chocolate$6.00
Core Power Elite Strawberry$6.00
Flash I.V. Grape$4.50
Flash I.V. Strawberry Kiwi$4.50
Flash I.V Tropical punch$4.50
Core Power Strawberry Banana$5.50
Topo Chico Seltzer Water$3.00