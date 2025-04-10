Augusta's Billerica
Chicken Bites
Hot Subs
Chicken Cutlet Sub - Buffalo
Chicken Cutlet Sub with hot and spicy sauce$10.49
Chicken Cutlet Sub - Italian
Chicken Cutlet Sub with sauce and grated cheese$10.49
Chicken Cutlet Sub - American
Chicken Cutlet Sub with mayo, lettuce and tomatoes$10.49
Chicken Cutlet Sub - Cordon Bleu
Chicken Cutlet Sub with ham, swiss cheese and supreme sauce$10.49
Chicken Cutlet Sub - Club Sub
Chicken Cutlet Sub with bacon, lettuce, tomatoes and mayo$10.49
Chicken Cutlet Sub - Ranch
Large Chicken Cutlet Sub with bacon, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and ranch dressing$10.49
Chicken Cutlet Sub - Super BBQ
Large Chicken Cutlet Sub with bacon, swiss chesse, lettuce, tomatoes and BBQ sauce$10.49
Chicken Cutlet Sub - Garlic Parmesan
Chicken Cutlet Sub with lettuce, tomato, provolone cheese and garlic parmesan sauce$10.49
Make Your Own Chicken Cutlet Sub
Create your own Chicken Cutlet Sub$10.49
Plain Steak Sub
Plain Steak Sub$11.25
Pepper Steak Sub
Pepper Steak Sub with steak and peppers$11.49
Cheese Steak Sub
Steak and American Cheese Sub$11.49
A Bomb Steak Sub
A Bomb Steak Sub with steak, american cheese, peppers, onions and mushrooms$11.75
Boom Chicka Boom Sub
Famous Chicken Cutlets, tator tots, bacon and boom boom sauce$14.49
Heart Attack Sub
Colossal Coronary Concoction - 1/2 pound of lean steak, american cheese, chicken cutlets, bacon and your choice of sauce$14.49
Monster Size Chicken Sub
Monster Size sub with our Famous Chicken Cutlets with your choice of sauce$14.49
Explosion Sub
A gut busting 24 ounces of our Famous Chicken Cutlets, mozzarella sticks, French fries and choice of sauce$14.49
Grilled Chicken Sub
Grilled Chicken Sub with your choice of condiments and sauce.$10.49
Chicken Bomb Sub
Grilled Chicken, peppers, onions, mushrooms. american cheese, and your choice of sauce.$10.49
Grilled Pastrami Sub
Grilled Pastrami Sub with swiss cheese, onions and tomatoes$11.49
Boiled Pastrami Sub
Boiled Pastrami Sub$10.49
Homemade Meatball Sub
Homemade Meatball Sub with sauce and grated cheese$8.75
BLT Sub
BLT Sub with bacon, lettuce and tomatoes$8.49
Augusta Combo Sub
Augusta Combo Sub with chicken cutlets, meatballs, sausages, grilled peppers and grated cheese$10.49
Sausage Sub
Sausage Sub with sweet Italian sausage in sauce$8.75
Cold Subs
Roast Beef Sub
Roast Beef Sub$8.50
Turkey Breast Sub
Turkey Breast Sub$8.50
Ham and Cheese Sub
Ham and Cheese Sub with ham and American cheese$8.25
American Sub
American Sub with ham, bologna and American cheese$8.25
Italian Sub
Italian Sub with mortadella, hot ham, salami and provolone cheese$8.50
Tuna Sub
Tuna Sub (all white meat)$8.50
Chicken Salad Wrap or Sub
Chicken Salad Sub$10.49OUT OF STOCK
Chipotle Chicken Salad Sub
Chipotle Chicken Salad Sub$10.49
Cranberry Walnut Chicken Salad Wrap or Sub
Cranberry Walnut Chicken Salad Sub$10.75
Cheese Meatless Sub
Cheese Meatless Sub, grilled or cold with your choice of cheese (American, Provolone or Swiss)$6.75
Veggie Sub
Veggie Sub with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, onions, hots and choice of oil or mayo$2.75
Panini or Wrapini
Chipotle Turkey
Chipotle Turkey with Turkey Breast, bacon, Swiss cheese and chipotle mayo$8.99
Meatball Parmesan Panini or Wrapini
Meatball Parmesan Panini or Wrapini with Meatballs, provolone cheese and sauce$8.99
Tuna Melt Panini or Wrapini
Tuna Melt Panini or Wrapini with white meat tuna, tomatoes and american cheese$8.99
Honey Mustard Stacker Panini or Wrapini
Honey Mustard Stacker Panini or Wrapini with ham, turkey, swiss cheese and honey mustard$8.99
Chicken Bomb Panini or Wrapini
Chicken Bomb Panini or Wrapini with grilled chicken, peppers, onions, mushrooms, american cheese and your choice of sauce$10.49
Grilled Cheese Panini
Grilled Cheese Panini$5.99
Sides
Drinks
20 oz. Coca-Cola
Coca-Cola's crisp, refreshing taste has stood the test of time since 1886. These carefully crafted soft drinks are meant to be enjoyed anytime, anywhere. Pop open a Coca-Cola soda for a taste experience like no other. The familiar fizz and caffeine create an instant magic moment. Refreshing the world for over 130 years, Coca-Cola brings people together and spreads optimism wherever it goes. Find your magic and make life delicious with an ice-cold Coca-Cola.$2.75OUT OF STOCK
20 oz. Diet Coke
Enjoy a break with Diet Coke, the perfect no-sugar, no-calorie companion. With its bold taste and distinctive blend of flavors, Diet Coke is an everyday hero when it comes to refreshing your day. Every sip of Diet Coke delivers the same great taste that's delighted fans for over 40 years. When you want a sugar-free soda that doesn't sacrifice on taste, reach for a Diet Coke.$2.75OUT OF STOCK
20 oz. Sprite
Sprite's cool and crisp lemon-lime flavor will keep you invigorated and inspired. You know why? Because Sprite keeps it real just like you when pursuing your passions. No caffeine. Just you, an iconic flavor, and whatever you can think of next.$2.75OUT OF STOCK
20 oz. Mountain Dew$2.75
20 oz. Ginger Ale$2.75
20 oz. Diet Pepsi$2.75
20 oz. Pepsi$2.75
20 oz. Water$2.75
Cold Brew Can
This is Atomic's original cold brew, the same recipe we've been pouring on tap at our cafe for years now. A blend of high quality coffees from Central America and Africa, we taste notes of clementine, nougat, burnt sugar, with a clean, crisp finish. Atomic Cold Brew is great both served in a glass over ice, as well as straight from the can!$4.00
Daydream Decaf Cold Brew Can
Not all decafs are created equal, and we think our Daydream Decaf Cold Brew is as tasty as our original. While the majority of decaf coffees on the market use chemicals to remove caffeine from the coffee seeds, these Brazilian beans are water-processed, which is chemical free, and preserves the taste and characteristics of the coffee.$4.00
3 oz and 5 Flight Sauce
Gluten Free Bowls
GF A Bomb Steak Bowl
Steak, onions, peppers, mushrooms and american cheese in a bowl.$11.75
GF Cheese Steak Bowl
Steak and american cheese in a bowl.$11.49
GF Pepper Steak Bowl
Steak, peppers and american cheese in a bowl.$11.49
GF Plain Steak Bowl
Steak in a bowl.$11.25
GF Chicken Bomb Bowl
Grilled chicken, peppers, onions, mushrooms and american cheese in a bowl.$8.50
GF Cranberry Walnut Chicken Salad Bowl
Cranberry walnut chicken salad in a bowl with lettuce and tomatoes.$12.25
GF Chicken Salad Bowl
Chicken salad in a bowl with lettuce and tomotoes.$12.25
Coffee
Hot Coffee
Iced Coffee
Cold Brew On Tap
Cold Brew On Tap
Atomic's cold brew is made from a blend of high-quality coffees from Central America and Africa. Tastes of clementine, nougat, burnt sugar, with a clean, crisp finish. Great served over ice, pairs well with milk.$3.50
Nitro Brew on Tap
Crisp, chocolatey, and velvety smooth. We use a blend of high-quality coffees from Central America and Africa, then infuse it with liquid nitrogen, which leaves us tasting notes of orange zest, dark chocolate, and pecan, with a full, creamy body. Best when served with no ice but we will add ice if you desire.$4.75
Cold Brew Can
B-12 MegaTeas
MegaTeas
Acai Blast
Pomegranate energy base with aloe, raspberry tea with acai sugar free flavor bursts$9.00
Baby Bloom
Tropical B-12 energy boost with hibiscus tea, aloe, and strawberry kiwi, banana, pineapple and melon drop flavor bursts$9.00
Beach Please
Lime B-12 energy boost, hibiscus tea, pina colada, strawberry kiwi, and a splash of blue razz$9.00
Bella
Orange energy base with aloe, lemon tea with strawberry kiwi, lemon and watermelon sugar free flavor bursts$9.00
Berry Cold
Pomegranate B-12 energy boost, raspberry tea, aloe with rainbow candy, blue blast and prickly pear flavor bursts$9.00
Berry Watermelon Lime Protein Twist
Wild Berry Protein, Hibiscus Tea, Aloe, H3O, and watermelon and lime topper flavor bursts$11.50
Blackberry Bonanza
Blackberry energy base with aloe, raspberry tea with blueberry and blue raspberry sugar free flavor bursts$9.00
Blackberry Margarita
Blackberry B-12 energy boost, hibiscus tea, aloe, and dragon fruit and margarita flavor bursts$9.00
Blackberry Passion
Blackberry B-12 with original tea, aloe, and raspberry blush and passionfruit flavor bursts$9.00
Blackberry Pearl
Blackberry B-12 energy base with hibiscus tea, aloe, blue raspberry, rainbow candy and prickly pear drop energy bursts$9.00
Blackberry Punch
Blackberry energy base with aloe, raspberry tea with blackberry and fruit punch sugar free flavor bursts$9.00
Blueberry Limeade
Lime energy base with aloe, lemon tea, lime and blueberry flavor bursts$9.00
Blue Frosty
Pomegranate B-12 energy base with hibiscus tea, aloe, immunity boost, blackberry, blueberry and a lemonade or pina colada float.$11.50
Blue Hawaiian
Lime energy base with aloe, lemon tea with pina colada and blue blast sugar free flavor bursts$9.00
Blue Sour Patch Kid
Lemon Lime B-12 energy boost with lemon tea, aloe, and limeade, sour blue raspberry flavor bursts all mixed together
Bomb Pop
Pomegranate energy base with aloe, lemon tea and cherry, lemonade and blue blast sugar free flavor bursts$9.00
Bricklebaum
Orange energy base with aloe, NRG tea, immunity boost, cherry and sour grape flavor bursts$13.00
Candy Crush
Lime B-12 energy boost, raspberry tea, aloe, blueberry, pear and watermelon flavor bursts$9.00
Celtic Cooler
Pomegranate B-12 energy boost, raspberry tea, collagen, H30, aloe, with cherry and coconut flavor bursts$12.00
Cherry Blossom
Pomegranate energy base with aloe, hibiscus tea and dragonfruit sugar free flavor bursts$9.00
Cherry Lime Margarita
Pomegranate B-12 energy boost, Hibiscus tea, aloe, cherry lime and margarita flavor bursts$9.00
Christine
Liftoff energy base with aloe, peach tea and strawberry, coconut and mango sugar free flavor bursts$9.00
Christmas Eve
Tropical energy base with aloe, hibiscus tea, watermelon, pina colada, coconut and green apple flavor bursts$9.00
Cindy Lou Who
Tropical energy base with aloe, lemon tea, mango and pineapple flavor bursts$9.00
Cotton Candy Crush
Pomegranate energy base with aloe, lemon tea with cotton candy, lemonade and blue raspberry sugar free flavor bursts$9.00
Cranberry Acai Splash
Pomegranate B-12 energy boost, hibiscus tea, aloe with cranberry and acai flavor bursts$9.00
Cranberry Lemonade
Pomegranate energy base with aloe, lemon tea with cranberry and lemonade sugar free flavor bursts$9.00
Cranberry Lemon Drop
Pomegranate energy base with raspberry tea, aloe, cranberry, lemonade and lime flavor bursts$9.00
Cucumber Lime Refresher
Lime energy base with aloe, lemon tea with cucumber lime and lemonade sugar free flavor bursts$9.00
Cupids Arrow
Pomegranate B-12 energy bursts with lemon tea, aloe and dragonfruit, pina colada and strawberry kiwi topper
Dragon Fruit Colada
H30, aloe, and dragon fruit, pina colada and fruit punch splash flavor bursts$11.50
Fire Cracker Sangria
Pomegranate B-12 energy boost, cinnamon tea, aloe, cranberry, orange and sangria flavor bursts$9.00
Flower Power
Pomegranate B-12 energy boost with hibiscus tea, aloe, and strawberry, raspberry and limeade flavor bursts$9.00
Fruit Rollup
Orange energy base with aloe, raspberry tea with strawberry, orange and watermelon sugar free flavor bursts$9.00
Fruit Roll Up with a Berry Protein Float
Orange energy base with aloe, raspberry tea, berry protein float with strawberry, orange and watermelon sugar free flavor bursts$11.50
Glow Up
Berry beverage protein, tea of choice, aloe, collagen, and sugar free flavor burst.. A perfect glow up for your body!$12.50
Gusher
Lime energy base with aloe, raspberry tea with grape and blue blast sugar free flavor bursts$9.00
Harvest Sangria
Lime energy base with aloe, cinnamon tea with blue blast and cherry sugar free flavor bursts$9.00
Hawaiian Punch
Pomegranate B-12 energy boost, peach tea, aloe and fruit punch, pineapple and raspberry flavor bursts$9.00
Holly Jolly
Berry Protein, collagen, H3O, hibiscus tea with aloe, rainbow candy, pineapple and blue raspberry flavor bursts$13.00
Indy Special
Inspired by our own "Indy" Pomegranate energy base with aloe, raspberry tea and cherry and blue raspberry sugar free flavor bursts.$9.00
Irish Flag
Pomegranate B-12 energy boost, peach tea, aloe, mango and coconut flavoring with a limeade topper$9.00
Iron Man
Pomegranate energy base with aloe, peach tea with mango and passionfruit sugar free flavor bursts$9.00
Jake's Drink
Lemon lime B-12 energy boost, lemon tea, aloe and blue raspberry, lemonade and a cherry topper
Jelly Bean
Tropical B-12 energy boost with hibiscus tea, aloe, strawberry kiwi, cotton candy, coconut and a blue razz topper.$9.00
Lavender Lemonade
Pomegranate energy base with aloe, lemon tea with lavender and lemonade sugar free flavor bursts$9.00
Let It Snow
Tropical energy base with aloe, collagen, berry protein, coconut and pina colada flavor bursts$11.00
Liquid Sunshine
Tropical energy base with aloe, collagen, raspberry tea, pineapple, passion fruit and mango sugar free flavor bursts$11.50
Love Potion
Pomegranate energy base with aloe, raspberry tea with watermelon and strawberry sugar free flavor bursts$9.00
Lucky Clover
Berry Protein, Collagen, H3O, Hibiscus Tea, Aloe, Rainbow Candy, Pineapple and Blue Raspberry Topper$13.50
Lucky Leprechaun
Pomegranate B12 energy boost with hibiscus tea, aloe, blue candy, lavender lemon and rainbow candy flavor bursts$9.00
Mango Sunset
Pomegranate energy base with aloe, raspberry tea with mango and passionfruit sugar free flavor bursts$9.00
Mega Grinch
Lemon lime energy base with aloe, raspberry tea, lemon, cranberry, blue raspberry and cool cucumber flavor bursts$9.00
Mermaid Water
Tropical energy base with aloe, lemon tea with blue blast sugar free flavor bursts$9.00
Mrs. Claus
Orange energy base with aloe, hibiscus tea, H3O, cherry, white grape and grape flavor bursts$11.00
Orange Creamsicle
Orange energy base with aloe, lemon tea with orange and pina colada sugar free flavor bursts$9.00
Over the Rainbow
Pomegranate B-12 energy boost, hibiscus tea, strawberry, aloe, rainbow candy and a green apple topper$9.00
Peach Candy
Orange B-12 energy boost, aloe, peach tea, melon and rainbow candy flavor bursts$9.00
Peach Mango Twist
Pineapple energy boost with hibiscus tea, aloe, peach mango protein, banana and melon$11.50
Peep-Tini
Orange B-12 Energy boost with peach tea, aloe, and pina colada, strawberry kiwi and watermelon flavor bursts.$9.00
Peter Cottontail
Pomegranate B-12 energy boost, lemon tea, aloe and lavender lemon, cotton candy and blue raspberry flavor bursts$9.00
Pina Colada Melon
Tropical energy base with hibiscus tea, aloe, melon and pina colada flavor bursts$9.00
Pineapple Punch
Pineapple B-12 energy boost, hibiscus tea, aloe and pineapple fandango, dragonfruit and pina colada flavor bursts$9.00
Pineapple Rita
Tropical energy base with hibiscus tea, aloe, pineapple, coconut and margarita flavor bursts$9.00
Power Puff Girl
Lemon Lime B-12 energy boost, lemon tea, aloe with strawberry kiwi flavor burst and a sour blue raspberry topper$9.00
Raspberry Lime Rickey
Pomegranate energy base with aloe, raspberry tea with raspberry blush and lemonade sugar free flavor bursts topped with lime sugar free flavor burst$9.00
Rejoice
Orange energy base with aloe, raspberry tea, berry protein, collagen, strawberry and watermelon flavor bursts$13.00
The Resolution
Blackberry energy base with hibiscus tea, aloe, blackberry, blue raspberry, and a strawberry float.$9.00
Ricca Rush
A Billerica Special! Lime energy base with aloe, lemon tea with blueberry and lemonade sugar free flavor bursts topped with green apple sugar free flavor burst$9.00
Ring Pop
Lemon Lime B-12 energy boost, lemon tea, aloe with mango, lemonade, sour blue blast flavor bursts and a raspberry blush topper$9.00
Rudolph
Blackberry energy base with aloe, raspberry tea, blueberry and rainbow candy flavor bursts$9.00
Santa Baby
Lime energy base with aloe, lemon tea, cherry limeade and blue raspberry flavor bursts$9.00
Santa Claus
Pomegranate energy base with aloe, hibiscus tea, berry protein, collagen and orange flavor bursts$13.00
Seabrezze
Lime B-12 energy base, hibiscus tea, aloe, cucumber lime, sour blue blast and margarita flavor bursts$9.00
Shamrock on the Rocks
Lime B-12 energy boost with original tea, aloe, blue raspberry flavor burst and mango flavoring$9.00
Skittles
Lime energy base with aloe, lemon tea with strawberry and grape sugar free flavor bursts$9.00
Sleigh
Pineapple energy base with aloe, hibiscus tea, banana, strawberry and strawberry kiwi flavor bursts$9.00
Sour Patch Punch
Lime B-12 energy boost with hibiscus tea, aloe, sour strawberry, limeade and sour blue raz flavor bursts$9.00
Sour Seabreeze
Lime energy base with aloe, sour strawberry, lemonade and strawberry kiwi flavor bursts$9.00
Spring Orchard - Pink Lemonade with a Green Apple Twist!
Pomegranate B-12 energy boost with lemon tea, aloe, and pink lemonade and green apple flavor bursts$9.00
Stormy Weather
Lemon lime energy base with aloe, lemon tea with grape and blue blast sugar free flavor bursts$9.00
Strawberry Rita
Lime energy base with aloe, raspberry tea with margarita and strawberry sugar free flavor bursts$9.00
Superman
Pomegranate B-12 energy boost, raspberry tea, aloe, cherry, pineapple and blue blast flavor bursts$9.00
The Seamus
Tropical B-12 energy burst, peach tea, and aloe with fruit punch, blue blast flavor bursts and a pina colada topper$9.00
Tropical Fusion
Pomegranate B-12 energy boost with hibiscus tea, aloe, melon, pineapple and banana flavor bursts$9.00
Tropical Punch
Pineapple B-12 energy burst, hibiscus tea, aloe with pineapple fandango, dragonfruit and pina colada flavor bursts$9.00
Watermelon Blast
Tropical energy base with aloe, lemon tea with watermelon and lemonade sugar free flavor bursts$9.00
Watermelon Candy
Pomegranate B-12 energy boost, hibiscus tea, sour watermelon, aloe and rainbow candy flavor bursts$9.00
Whoville
Pomegranate energy base with aloe, raspberry tea, kiwi, strawberry and blue raspberry flavor bursts$9.00
Winter Wonderland
Lime energy base with aloe, lemon tea, blueberry, lemonade and fruit punch flavor bursts$9.00
MYO
Make Your Own MegaTea Pick an energy base, add aloe and up to three sugar free flavor bursts$9.00
Take Home MegaTea Kit
Protein Smoothies
Almond Joy Smoothie
A delightful protein smoothie packed with chocolate, coconut and almond flavors, drizzled with chocolate sauce and topped with chocolate chips and coconut flakes.$10.00
Cafe Latte Smoothie
A rich protein smoothie blending bold coffee and creamy flavors, topped with caramel chips, creating the perfect energizing pick-me-up!$10.00
Chocolate Latte Smoothie
A delicious fusion of rich coffee and velvety chocolate! Topped with irresistible chocolate chips, it's a blissful treat that fuels your day with every sip.$10.00
Chocolate Oreo Smoothie
A decadent protein smoothie packed with rich chocolate and oreo flavors, topped with crushed oreos for a deliciously delightful treat!$10.00
Chunky Monkey Smoothie
A tasty protein smoothie bursting with chocolate, banana, and peanut cookie flavors, drizzled with sugar-free chocolate sauce and topped with chocolate chips.$10.00
Snickers Smoothie
A delicious protein smoothie filled with chocolate and caramel flavors, topped with chocolate chips for an extra treat!$10.00
Vanilla Oreo Smoothie
A tasty protein smoothie bursting with vanilla and oreo goodness, drizzled with chocolate sauce and topped with crushed oreos for a delightful crunch!$10.00
Cherry Lime Margarita
Pomegranate B-12 energy boost, Hibiscus tea, aloe, cherry lime and margarita flavor bursts