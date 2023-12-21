Augusta Subs and Salads
Chicken Bites
Hot Subs
- Chicken Cutlet Sub - Buffalo$9.99+
Chicken Cutlet Sub with hot and spicy sauce
- Chicken Cutlet Sub - Italian$9.99+
Chicken Cutlet Sub with sauce and grated cheese
- Chicken Cutlet Sub - American$9.99+
Chicken Cutlet Sub with mayo, lettuce and tomatoes
- Chicken Cutlet Sub - Cordon Bleu$9.99+
Chicken Cutlet Sub with ham, swiss cheese and supreme sauce
- Chicken Cutlet Sub - Club Sub$9.99+
Chicken Cutlet Sub with bacon, lettuce, tomatoes and mayo
- Chicken Cutlet Sub - Ranch$9.99+
Large Chicken Cutlet Sub with bacon, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and ranch dressing
- Chicken Cutlet Sub - Super BBQ$9.99+
Large Chicken Cutlet Sub with bacon, swiss chesse, lettuce, tomatoes and BBQ sauce
- Make Your Own Chicken Cutlet Sub$9.99+
Create your own Chicken Cutlet Sub
- A Bomb Steak Sub$11.25+
A Bomb Steak Sub with steak, american cheese, peppers, onions and mushrooms
- Cheese Steak Sub$10.99+
Steak and American Cheese Sub
- Pepper Steak Sub$10.99+
Pepper Steak Sub with steak and peppers
- Plain Steak Sub$10.75+
Plain Steak Sub
- Boom Chicka Boom Sub$13.99+
Famous Chicken Cutlers, tator tots, bacon and boom boom sauce
- Heart Attack Sub$13.99+
Colossal Coronary Concoction - 1/2 pound of lean steak, american cheese, chicken cutlets, bacon and your choice of sauce
- Monster Size Chicken Sub$13.99
Monster Size sub with our Famous Chicken Cutlets with your choice of sauce
- Explosion Sub$13.99+
A gut busting 24 ounces of our Famous Chicken Cutlets, mozzarella sticks, French fries and choice of sauce
- Grilled Chicken Sub$9.99+
Grilled Chicken Sub with your choice of condiments and sauce.
- Chicken Bomb Sub$9.99+
Grilled Chicken, peppers, onions, mushrooms. american cheese, and your choice of sauce.
- Grilled Pastrami Sub$10.99+
Grilled Pastrami Sub with swiss cheese, onions and tomatoes
- Boiled Pastrami Sub$9.99+
Boiled Pastrami Sub
- Homemade Meatball Sub$8.25+
Homemade Meatball Sub with sauce and grated cheese
- BLT Sub$7.99+
BLT Sub with bacon, lettuce and tomatoes
- Augusta Combo Sub$9.99+
Augusta Combo Sub with chicken cutlets, meatballs, sausages, grilled peppers and grated cheese
- Sausage Sub$8.25+
Sausage Sub with sweet Italian sausage in sauce
Cold Subs
- Roast Beef Sub$8.25+
Roast Beef Sub
- Turkey Breast Sub$8.25+
Turkey Breast Sub
- Ham and Cheese Sub$7.99+
Ham and Cheese Sub with ham and American cheese
- American Sub$7.99+
American Sub with ham, bologna and American cheese
- Italian Sub$8.25+
Italian Sub with mortadella, hot ham, salami and provolone cheese
- Tuna Sub$8.25+
Tuna Sub (all white meat)
- Chicken Salad Wrap or Sub$9.99+
Chicken Salad Sub
- Chipotle Chicken Salad Sub$9.99+
Chipotle Chicken Salad Sub
- Cranberry Walnut Chicken Salad Wrap or Sub$10.25+
Cranberry Walnut Chicken Salad Sub
- Cheese Meatless Sub$6.50+
Cheese Meatless Sub, grilled or cold with your choice of cheese (American, Provolone or Swiss)
- Veggie Sub$2.50+
Veggie Sub with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, onions, hots and choice of oil or mayo
Panini or Wrapini
- Chipotle Turkey$8.50
Chipotle Turkey with Turkey Breast, bacon, Swiss cheese and chipotle mayo
- Meatball Parmesan Panini or Wrapini$8.50
Meatball Parmesan Panini or Wrapini with Meatballs, provolone cheese and sauce
- Tuna Melt Panini or Wrapini$8.50
Tuna Melt Panini or Wrapini with white meat tuna, tomatoes and american cheese
- Honey Mustard Stacker Panini or Wrapini$8.50
Honey Mustard Stacker Panini or Wrapini with ham, turkey, swiss cheese and honey mustard
- Chicken Bomb Panini or Wrapini$9.99
Chicken Bomb Panini or Wrapini with grilled chicken, peppers, onions, mushrooms, american cheese and your choice of sauce
- Grilled Cheese Panini$4.50
Grilled Cheese Panini