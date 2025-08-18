Augusta's Billerica
Chicken Bites
Hot Subs
Chicken Cutlet Sub - Buffalo
Chicken Cutlet Sub with hot and spicy sauce$11.49
Chicken Cutlet Sub - Italian
Chicken Cutlet Sub with sauce and grated cheese$11.49
Chicken Cutlet Sub - American
Chicken Cutlet Sub with mayo, lettuce and tomatoes$11.49
Chicken Cutlet Sub - Cordon Bleu
Chicken Cutlet Sub with ham, swiss cheese and supreme sauce$11.49
Chicken Cutlet Sub - Club Sub
Chicken Cutlet Sub with bacon, lettuce, tomatoes and mayo$11.49
Chicken Cutlet Sub - Ranch
Large Chicken Cutlet Sub with bacon, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and ranch dressing$11.49
Chicken Cutlet Sub - Super BBQ
Large Chicken Cutlet Sub with bacon, swiss chesse, lettuce, tomatoes and BBQ sauce$11.49
Chicken Cutlet Sub - Garlic Parmesan
Chicken Cutlet Sub with lettuce, tomato, provolone cheese and garlic parmesan sauce$11.49
Make Your Own Chicken Cutlet Sub
Create your own Chicken Cutlet Sub$11.49
Plain Steak Sub
Plain Steak Sub$12.25
Pepper Steak Sub
Pepper Steak Sub with steak and peppers$12.49
Cheese Steak Sub
Steak and American Cheese Sub$12.49
A Bomb Steak Sub
A Bomb Steak Sub with steak, american cheese, peppers, onions and mushrooms$12.75
Boom Chicka Boom Sub
Famous Chicken Cutlets, tator tots, bacon and boom boom sauce$15.49
Heart Attack Sub
Colossal Coronary Concoction - 1/2 pound of lean steak, american cheese, chicken cutlets, bacon and your choice of sauce$15.49
Monster Size Chicken Sub
Monster Size sub with our Famous Chicken Cutlets with your choice of sauce$15.49
Explosion Sub
A gut busting 24 ounces of our Famous Chicken Cutlets, mozzarella sticks, French fries and choice of sauce$14.49
Grilled Chicken Sub
Grilled Chicken Sub with your choice of condiments and sauce.$11.49
Chicken Bomb Sub
Grilled Chicken, peppers, onions, mushrooms. american cheese, and your choice of sauce.$10.49
Grilled Pastrami Sub
Grilled Pastrami Sub with swiss cheese, onions and tomatoes$12.49
Boiled Pastrami Sub
Boiled Pastrami Sub$11.49
Homemade Meatball Sub
Homemade Meatball Sub with sauce and grated cheese$9.75
BLT Sub
BLT Sub with bacon, lettuce and tomatoes$9.49
Augusta Combo Sub
Augusta Combo Sub with chicken cutlets, meatballs, sausages, grilled peppers and grated cheese$11.49
Sausage Sub
Sausage Sub with sweet Italian sausage in sauce$9.75
Cold Subs
Roast Beef Sub
Roast Beef Sub$9.50
Turkey Breast Sub
Turkey Breast Sub$9.50
Ham and Cheese Sub
Ham and Cheese Sub with ham and American cheese$9.25
American Sub
American Sub with ham, bologna and American cheese$9.25
Italian Sub
Italian Sub with mortadella, hot ham, salami and provolone cheese$9.50
Tuna Sub
Tuna Sub (all white meat)$9.50
Chicken Salad Wrap or Sub
Chicken Salad Sub$11.49
Chipotle Chicken Salad Sub
Chipotle Chicken Salad Sub$11.49
Cranberry Walnut Chicken Salad Wrap or Sub
Cranberry Walnut Chicken Salad Sub$11.75
Cheese Meatless Sub
Cheese Meatless Sub, grilled or cold with your choice of cheese (American, Provolone or Swiss)$7.75
Veggie Sub
Veggie Sub with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, onions, hots and choice of oil or mayo$3.75
Panini or Wrapini
Chipotle Turkey
Chipotle Turkey with Turkey Breast, bacon, Swiss cheese and chipotle mayo$9.99
Meatball Parmesan Panini or Wrapini
Meatball Parmesan Panini or Wrapini with Meatballs, provolone cheese and sauce$9.99
Tuna Melt Panini or Wrapini
Tuna Melt Panini or Wrapini with white meat tuna, tomatoes and american cheese$9.99
Honey Mustard Stacker Panini or Wrapini
Honey Mustard Stacker Panini or Wrapini with ham, turkey, swiss cheese and honey mustard$9.99
Chicken Bomb Panini or Wrapini
Chicken Bomb Panini or Wrapini with grilled chicken, peppers, onions, mushrooms, american cheese and your choice of sauce$11.49
Grilled Cheese Panini
Grilled Cheese Panini$5.99
Sides
Drinks
20 oz. Coca-Cola
Coca-Cola's crisp, refreshing taste has stood the test of time since 1886. These carefully crafted soft drinks are meant to be enjoyed anytime, anywhere. Pop open a Coca-Cola soda for a taste experience like no other. The familiar fizz and caffeine create an instant magic moment. Refreshing the world for over 130 years, Coca-Cola brings people together and spreads optimism wherever it goes. Find your magic and make life delicious with an ice-cold Coca-Cola.$3.00OUT OF STOCK
20 oz. Diet Coke
Enjoy a break with Diet Coke, the perfect no-sugar, no-calorie companion. With its bold taste and distinctive blend of flavors, Diet Coke is an everyday hero when it comes to refreshing your day. Every sip of Diet Coke delivers the same great taste that's delighted fans for over 40 years. When you want a sugar-free soda that doesn't sacrifice on taste, reach for a Diet Coke.$3.00
20 oz. Sprite
Sprite's cool and crisp lemon-lime flavor will keep you invigorated and inspired. You know why? Because Sprite keeps it real just like you when pursuing your passions. No caffeine. Just you, an iconic flavor, and whatever you can think of next.$3.00
20 oz. Mountain Dew$3.00
20 oz. Ginger Ale$3.00
20 oz. Diet Pepsi$3.00
20 oz. Pepsi$3.00
20 oz. Water$3.00
Cold Brew Can
This is Atomic's original cold brew, the same recipe we've been pouring on tap at our cafe for years now. A blend of high quality coffees from Central America and Africa, we taste notes of clementine, nougat, burnt sugar, with a clean, crisp finish. Atomic Cold Brew is great both served in a glass over ice, as well as straight from the can!$4.00
Daydream Decaf Cold Brew Can
Not all decafs are created equal, and we think our Daydream Decaf Cold Brew is as tasty as our original. While the majority of decaf coffees on the market use chemicals to remove caffeine from the coffee seeds, these Brazilian beans are water-processed, which is chemical free, and preserves the taste and characteristics of the coffee.$4.00OUT OF STOCK
3 oz and 5 Flight Sauce
Gluten Free Bowls
GF A Bomb Steak Bowl
Steak, onions, peppers, mushrooms and american cheese in a bowl.$11.75
GF Cheese Steak Bowl
Steak and american cheese in a bowl.$11.49
GF Pepper Steak Bowl
Steak, peppers and american cheese in a bowl.$11.49
GF Plain Steak Bowl
Steak in a bowl.$11.25
GF Chicken Bomb Bowl
Grilled chicken, peppers, onions, mushrooms and american cheese in a bowl.$8.50
GF Cranberry Walnut Chicken Salad Bowl
Cranberry walnut chicken salad in a bowl with lettuce and tomatoes.$12.25
GF Chicken Salad Bowl
Chicken salad in a bowl with lettuce and tomotoes.$12.25
Ice Cream
Ice Cream
Soft Serve
Frozen Yogurt
Sherbet
Sorbet
Slush
Frappes
Frappe
Delicious Thick Frappe made with milk and your choice of ice cream$7.00
Extra Thick Frappe
Delicious EXTRA Thick Frappe made with milk and your choice of ice cream$8.50
Black and White Frappe
Vanilla ice cream with chocolate flavored syrup.$7.00
Black Raspberry & Fudge Frappe
Black Raspberry Ice Cream, Whipped Cream and chocolate sauce drizzle$8.00
Fruity Pebble Frappe
Strawberry Ice Cream, Fruity Pebbles, Whipped Cream and Strawberry Sauce$8.00
Mocha Bliss Frappe
Coffee Ice Cream with Chocolate Syrup$7.00
Mom's Blueberry Pie Frappe
Blueberry Pie Ice Cream, Whipped Cream and Rainbow Sprinkles$8.00
Oreo Caramel Frappe
Oreo Ice Cream topped with Whipped Cream, Caramel Sauce and Oreo Crumbles$8.00
Peanut Butter Lovers Frappe
Peanut Butter Cup Ice Cream, Reese's Pieces and Whipped Cream$8.00
Rockin' Cotton Candy Frappe
Cotton Candy Ice Cream, Whipped Cream and Pop Rocks$8.00
Strawberry Banana Frappe
Strawberry and Banana Ice Cream with Whipped Cream and Coconut Flakes$8.00
Toffee Delight Frappe
Toffee Ice Cream, Whipped Cream and Heath Bar Crumbles$8.00
Vanilla Crunch Frappe
Vanilla Ice Cream, Whipped Cream and Crunch Coat Topping$8.00
Frappe with Cake Pop
Frappe with your choice of ice cream, topped with whipped cream, hot fudge, a sugar cone and a cake pop!$10.00
Floats
6 Scoop Flight
Sundaes
Banana Split
Banana Split
Sliced banana served with (1) scoop of vanilla ice cream topped with pineapples (1) scoop of chocolate ice cream topped with hot fudge (1) scoop of strawberry ice cream topped with strawberries Whipped Cream, Cherries and Nuts You can substitute Ice Cream Flavors$11.00
Death by Peanut Butter Split
Bananas with 3 Scoops of Ice Cream: Peanut Butter Oreo Death by Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup Topped With: Peanut Butter Sauce Hot Fudge Reese's Pieces Reese's Cups Whipped Cream$11.00
Princess Split
Bananas and 3 Scoops of Ice Cream: Black Raspberry Cake Batter Cotton Candy Topped With: Rainbow Sprinkles Marshmallow Sauce Sugar Cones$11.00
Special Sundaes
Ice Cream Sandwiches
