Augusta's Foxboro
Chicken Bites
- 5 Piece Chicken Bites$8.00
5 pieces of our chicken bites with one dipping sauce
- 10 Piece Chicken Bites$12.00
10 pieces of our chicken bites with one dipping sauce
- 15 Piece Chicken Bites$16.00
15 Piece Chicken Bites with two dipping sauces
- 5 or 10 pc Combo$11.00+
5 or 10 pieces of our chicken bites with one dipping sauce and french fries
Make Your Own Pizza
Hot Subs
- Chicken Cutlet Sub - Buffalo$11.49+
Chicken Cutlet Sub with hot and spicy sauce
- Chicken Cutlet Sub - Italian$11.49+
Chicken Cutlet Sub with sauce and grated cheese
- Chicken Cutlet Sub - American$11.49+
Chicken Cutlet Sub with mayo, lettuce and tomatoes
- Chicken Cutlet Sub - Cordon Bleu$11.49+
Chicken Cutlet Sub with ham, swiss cheese and supreme sauce
- Chicken Cutlet Sub - Club Sub$11.49+
Chicken Cutlet Sub with bacon, lettuce, tomatoes and mayo
- Chicken Cutlet Sub - Ranch$11.49+
Large Chicken Cutlet Sub with bacon, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and ranch dressing
- Chicken Cutlet Sub - Super BBQ$11.49+
Large Chicken Cutlet Sub with bacon, swiss chesse, lettuce, tomatoes and BBQ sauce
- Make Your Own Chicken Cutlet Sub$11.49+
Create your own Chicken Cutlet Sub
- Plain Steak Sub$11.25+
Plain Steak Sub
- Pepper Steak Sub$11.49+
Pepper Steak Sub with steak and peppers
- Cheese Steak Sub$11.49+
Steak and American Cheese Sub
- A Bomb Steak Sub$11.75+
A Bomb Steak Sub with steak, american cheese, peppers, onions and mushrooms
- Boom Chicka Boom Sub$14.49+
Famous Chicken Cutlers, tator tots, bacon and boom boom sauce
- Heart Attack Sub$14.49+
Colossal Coronary Concoction - 1/2 pound of lean steak, american cheese, chicken cutlets, bacon and your choice of sauce
- Monster Size Chicken Sub$14.49
Monster Size sub with our Famous Chicken Cutlets with your choice of sauce
- Explosion Sub$14.49+
A gut busting 24 ounces of our Famous Chicken Cutlets, mozzarella sticks, French fries and choice of sauce
- Grilled Chicken Sub$11.49+
Grilled Chicken Sub with your choice of condiments and sauce.
- Meatball Sub$9.75+
Homemade Meatball Sub with sauce and grated cheese
- Meatball Chicken Combo Sub$14.49+
Meatball Chicken Combo Sub
- BLT Sub$11.49
Cold Subs
- Turkey Breast Sub$9.50+
Turkey Breast Sub
- Ham and Cheese Sub$9.25+
Ham and Cheese Sub with ham and American cheese
- Italian Sub$9.50+
Italian Sub with mortadella, hot ham, salami and provolone cheese
- Tuna Sub$9.50+
Tuna Sub (all white meat)
- Chicken Salad Wrap or Sub$11.49+
Chicken Salad Sub
- Cranberry Walnut Chicken Salad Wrap or Sub$12.25+
Cranberry Walnut Chicken Salad Sub
- Cheese Meatless Sub$7.50+
Cheese Meatless Sub, grilled or cold with your choice of cheese (American, Provolone or Swiss)
- Veggie Sub$3.25+
Veggie Sub with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, onions, hots and choice of oil or mayo
Sides
Drinks
- Prime Bottle$3.25
- 20 oz. Mountain Dew$2.75
- 20 oz. Ginger Ale$2.75
- 20 oz. Diet Pepsi$2.75
- 20 oz. Sprite$2.75
- 20 oz. Diet Coke$2.75
- 20 oz. Pepsi$2.75
- 20 oz. Water$2.75
- Cold Brew Can$4.00
This is Atomic's original cold brew, the same recipe we've been pouring on tap at our cafe for years now. A blend of high quality coffees from Central America and Africa, we taste notes of clementine, nougat, burnt sugar, with a clean, crisp finish. Atomic Cold Brew is great both served in a glass over ice, as well as straight from the can!
- Nitro Cold Brew Can$4.00
Nitro Cold Brew - there's really nothing quite like it, is there? Crisp, chocolatey, and velvety smooth. We use a blend of high-quality coffees from Central America and Africa, and infuse it with liquid nitrogen, which leaves us tasting notes of orange zest, dark chocolate, and pecan, with a full, creamy body. Give your can of Atomic Nitro Cold Brew a shake, wait 5 seconds, then crack and pour into a glass (no ice) for best results, or enjoy straight from the can!
- Loud Pow Cold Brew Can$4.00
Crafted from a special blend of coffees sourced from Honduras, Costa Rica, and Nicaragua, this cold brew is sweet and extremely easy to drink. It's a medium roast with mild citrus acidity and notes of toffee, nuts, and chocolate.
- Daydream Decaf Cold Brew Can$4.00
Not all decafs are created equal, and we think our Daydream Decaf Cold Brew is as tasty as our original. While the majority of decaf coffees on the market use chemicals to remove caffeine from the coffee seeds, these Brazilian beans are water-processed, which is chemical free, and preserves the taste and characteristics of the coffee.