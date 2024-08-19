Augusta's Foxboro
Chicken Bites
Hot Subs
- Chicken Cutlet Sub - Buffalo
Chicken Cutlet Sub with hot and spicy sauce$11.49
- Chicken Cutlet Sub - Italian
Chicken Cutlet Sub with sauce and grated cheese$11.49
- Chicken Cutlet Sub - American
Chicken Cutlet Sub with mayo, lettuce and tomatoes$11.49
- Chicken Cutlet Sub - Club Sub
Chicken Cutlet Sub with bacon, lettuce, tomatoes and mayo$11.49
- Chicken Cutlet Sub - Ranch
Large Chicken Cutlet Sub with bacon, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and ranch dressing$11.49
- Chicken Cutlet Sub - Super BBQ
Large Chicken Cutlet Sub with bacon, swiss chesse, lettuce, tomatoes and BBQ sauce$11.49
- Make Your Own Chicken Cutlet Sub
Create your own Chicken Cutlet Sub$11.49
- Plain Steak Sub
Plain Steak Sub$11.25
- Pepper Steak Sub
Pepper Steak Sub with steak and peppers$11.49
- Cheese Steak Sub
Steak and American Cheese Sub$11.49
- A Bomb Steak Sub
A Bomb Steak Sub with steak, american cheese, peppers, onions and mushrooms$11.75
- Boom Chicka Boom Sub
Famous Chicken Cutlers, tator tots, bacon and boom boom sauce$14.49
- Heart Attack Sub
Colossal Coronary Concoction - 1/2 pound of lean steak, american cheese, chicken cutlets, bacon and your choice of sauce$14.49
- Monster Size Chicken Sub
Monster Size sub with our Famous Chicken Cutlets with your choice of sauce$14.49
- Explosion Sub
A gut busting 24 ounces of our Famous Chicken Cutlets, mozzarella sticks, French fries and choice of sauce$14.49
- Grilled Chicken Sub
Grilled Chicken Sub with your choice of condiments and sauce.$11.49
- Chicken Bomb Sub
Grilled chicken, peppers, onions, mushrooms, american cheese and your choice of sauce$12.49
- Meatball Sub
Homemade Meatball Sub with sauce and grated cheese$9.75
- Meatball Chicken Combo Sub
Meatball Chicken Combo Sub$14.49
- BLT Sub$9.49
Cold Subs
- Ham and Cheese Sub
Ham and Cheese Sub with ham and American cheese$9.25
- Italian Sub
Italian Sub with mortadella, hot ham, salami and provolone cheese$9.50
- Chicken Salad Sub
Chicken Salad Sub$11.49
- Cheese Meatless Sub
Cheese Meatless Sub, grilled or cold with your choice of cheese (American, Provolone or Swiss)$7.50
- Veggie Sub
Veggie Sub with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, onions, hots and choice of oil or mayo$3.25
Sides
Dessert and Ice Cream
Candy & Protein Bars
- 3 Musketeers
3 Musketeers$3.00
- 100 Grand Bar
100 Grand Bar$3.00
- Baby Ruth
Baby Ruth$3.00
- Crunch Bar
Crunch Bar$3.00
- Hershey's Milk Chocolate
Hershey's Milk Chocolate$3.00
- Milky Way
Milky Way$3.00
- Nerds
Nerds$3.00
- Peanut M&M's
Peanut M&M's$3.00
- Reese's Peanut Butter Cups
Reese's Peanut Butter Cups$3.00
- Skittles
Skittles$3.00
- Snickers
Snickers$3.00
- Swedish Fish
Swedish Fish$3.00
- Sour Patch Watermelon
Sour Patch Watermelon$3.00