Augusta's Foxboro
Main Menu
Chicken Bites
Protein Bowl or Burrito
Hot Subs
Chicken Cutlet Sub - Buffalo
Chicken Cutlet Sub with hot and spicy sauce$11.49
Chicken Cutlet Sub - Italian
Chicken Cutlet Sub with sauce and grated cheese$11.49
Chicken Cutlet Sub - American
Chicken Cutlet Sub with mayo, lettuce and tomatoes$11.49
Chicken Cutlet Sub - Club Sub
Chicken Cutlet Sub with bacon, lettuce, tomatoes and mayo$11.49
Chicken Cutlet Sub - Ranch
Large Chicken Cutlet Sub with bacon, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and ranch dressing$11.49
Chicken Cutlet Sub - Super BBQ
Large Chicken Cutlet Sub with bacon, swiss chesse, lettuce, tomatoes and BBQ sauce$11.49
Make Your Own Chicken Cutlet Sub
Create your own Chicken Cutlet Sub$11.49
Plain Steak Sub
Plain Steak Sub$11.25
Pepper Steak Sub
Pepper Steak Sub with steak and peppers$11.49
Cheese Steak Sub
Steak and American Cheese Sub$11.49
A Bomb Steak Sub
A Bomb Steak Sub with steak, american cheese, peppers, onions and mushrooms$11.75
Boom Chicka Boom Sub
Famous Chicken Cutlers, tator tots, bacon and boom boom sauce$14.49
Heart Attack Sub
Colossal Coronary Concoction - 1/2 pound of lean steak, american cheese, chicken cutlets, bacon and your choice of sauce$14.49
Monster Size Chicken Sub
Monster Size sub with our Famous Chicken Cutlets with your choice of sauce$14.49
Explosion Sub
A gut busting 24 ounces of our Famous Chicken Cutlets, mozzarella sticks, French fries and choice of sauce$14.49
Grilled Chicken Sub
Grilled Chicken Sub with your choice of condiments and sauce.$11.49
Chicken Bomb Sub
Grilled chicken, peppers, onions, mushrooms, american cheese and your choice of sauce$12.49
Meatball Sub
Homemade Meatball Sub with sauce and grated cheese$9.75
Meatball Chicken Combo Sub
Meatball Chicken Combo Sub$14.49
BLT Sub$9.49
Cold Subs
Chipotle Chicken Salad Sub
Chicken Salad Sub$11.49
Cheese Meatless Sub
Cheese Meatless Sub, grilled or cold with your choice of cheese (American, Provolone or Swiss)$7.50
Veggie Sub
Veggie Sub with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, onions, hots and choice of oil or mayo$3.25
Chicken Caesar Salad Wrap
Chicken Caesar Salad Wrap$11.49
Sides
Kids Menu
Protein Shakes
Strawberry Banana Protein Shake
Strawberries, bananas, peanut butter, vanilla whey protein powder blended with water, milk, almond milk or oatmilk.$8.00
Blueberry Banana Protein Shake
Blueberries, bananas, peanut butter, vanilla whey protein powder blended with water, milk, almond milk or oatmilk.$8.00
Berry Banana Protein Shake
Mixed berries, banana, peanut butter, vanilla whey protein powder mixed with water, milk, almond milk or oatmilk.$8.00
Triple Berry Protein Shake
Strawberries, blueberries, mangos, vanilla greek yogurt and apple juice.$8.00
Mango Pineapple Protein Shake
Mangos, pineapples, vanilla whey protein powder, plain greek yogurt and water.$8.00
Lean, Mean Green Machine
Banana, spinach, vanilla whey protein powder, water and almond milk.$8.00
MYO Protein Shake
Make Your Own Protein Shake: Pick Your Fruit Pick Your Yogurt Pick Your Mixer Pick Your Add-Ins$8.00
Oreo Protein Shake$8.00
1 Scoop Preworkout$3.00
1 Scoop Creatine$1.50
Drinks
Body Armor Orange Mango
Body Armor Orange Mango$4.00
Bodyarmor Dragonfruit$4.00
20 oz. Coke$3.00
20 oz. Diet Coke
20 oz. Diet Coke$3.00
Dasani Water$3.00
Smart Water$4.00
Powerade Fruit Punch
Powerade Fruit Punch$3.00
20 oz. Cherry Coke
20 oz. Cherry Coke$3.00
20 oz. Coke No Sugar
20 oz. Coke No Sugar$3.00
20 oz. Dr. Pepper
20 oz. Dr. Pepper$3.00
20 oz. Fanta Grape
Fanta Grape$3.00
20 oz. Fanta Orange
Fanta Orange$3.00
20 oz. Ginger Ale
20 oz. Ginger Ale$3.00
20 oz. Root Beer
Root Beer$3.00
20 oz. Sprite$3.00
20 oz. Sprite Zero Sugar
20 oz. Sprite Zero Sugar$3.00
Coke No Sugar Can
Coke No Sugar Can$2.00
Diet Coke Can
Diet Coke Can$2.00
Sprite Can
Sprite Can$2.00
Body Armor Strawberry Banana
Body Armor Strawberry Banana$4.00
Core Power Chocolate
Core Power Chocolate$5.50
Core Power Vanilla
Core Power Vanilla$5.50
Fairlife Chocolate Milk
Fairlife Chocolate Milk$4.00
Fairlife Strawberry Milk
Fairlife Strawberry Milk$4.00
Fairlife Milk
Fairlife Milk$4.00
Gold Peak Tea Lemon
Gold Peak Tea Lemon$3.00
Gold Peak Tea Raspberry
Gold Peak Tea Raspberry$3.00
Gold Peak Tea Sweet
Gold Peak Tea Sweet$3.00
Minute Maid Apple Juice
Minute Maid Apple Juice$3.50
Minute Maid Fruit Punch
Minute Maid Fruit Punch$4.00
Minute Maid Lemonade
Minute Maid Lemonade$4.00
Minute Maid Orange Juice
Minute Maid Orange Juice$3.50
Minute Maid Pink Lemonade
Minute Maid Pink Lemonade$4.00
Monster
Monster$4.00
Monster Zero Sugar
Monster Zero Sugar$4.00
Peace Tea Razzleberry
Peace Tea Razzleberry$3.00
Powerade Lemon Lime
Powerade Lemon Lime$3.00
Powerade Mountain Berry Blast
Powerade Mountain Berry Blast$3.00
Tum-e-Yummie Berry Blast
Tum-e-Yummie Berry Blast$3.00
Tum-e-Yummie Fruit Punch
Tum-e-Yummie Fruit Punch$3.00
Vitamin Water Dragonfruit
Vitamin Water Dragonfruit$3.00
20 oz Vanilla Coke$3.00
Core Power Strawberry Banana$5.50
Pink Lemonade Minute Maid$4.00
Core power Elite Chocolate$6.00
Core Power Elite Strawberry$6.00
Coke Can
Coke Can$2.00
Flash I.V. Grape$4.50
Flash I.V. Strawberry Kiwi$4.50
Flash I.V Tropical punch$4.50